Ghama Zone Korean Food 118 E Main St.
GHAMA STARTERS
COLD STARTERS
Uni-Toro App
Fatty bluefin tuna tartar, Hokkaido uni, Ikura, Caviar with butter toast$35.00
Magurozuke App
Bluefin tuna tartar marinated with garlic soy vinaigrette sauce and smoked with apple wood$25.00
Kunen Sake App
Smoked with apple wood, cured salmon with strawberry vinaigrette salad$19.00
Bluefin Pep.Tuna App
Bluefin tuna seared and torch with ground pepper, garlic spicy mayo aioli$25.00
Hamachi Carpaccio
Yellowtail, cilantro, jalapeno with ponzu sauce$18.00
Ankimo App
Steamed cured monkfish liver, chive, tobiko served with garlic ponzu$13.00
HOT STARTERS
Miso soup$2.00
Edamame
young soybeans, lightly salted$5.00
Garlic Edamame
tossed with garlic butter$7.00
Hamachi Kama
seasoned butter pan-fry yellowtail cheek$17.00OUT OF STOCK
Ika-geso
deep fried squid tentacles$10.00
Sotteok-Sotteok
sausage-rice cake skewers with gochujang glaze$8.00
Dak-Gangjung
korean fried chicken nuggets tossed in sauce$11.00
Mandu-Gangjung
pork dumpling tossed in gochujang glaze$9.00
Truffle Potato Pancake (6pcs)
finely chopped potatoes, lightly fried and garnished with parmesan, green onion, truffle aioli$15.00
SALADS
Seaweed Salad$5.00
House Salad
Arcadian mixed, carrots, cucumbers, potato flakes, house vinaigrette dressing$5.00
Sashimi Salad
Arcadian mixed, assortment fish, cucumber, tomato, potato flakes, house vinaigrette dressing$15.00
Spicy Crab Salad
Arcadian mixed, marinated crab mix, potato flakes, seafood dressing$14.00
SIDE ORDERS
Extra Rice$2.00
Extra Sauce$0.50
Side Glass Noodles$2.00
Flat Noodles$3.00
Ramen Noodles$3.00
Yaki Dumpling (1pc)$2.00
Fried Egg$1.50
Boiled Egg$2.00
1 head of lettuce$3.00
Slices Jalapeno$0.50
Slice Raw Garlic$0.50
Fried tofu(4pcs)$4.00
Berkshire Pork Sausage (3pcs)$5.00
Service Charge$50.00
Kizami wasabi$3.00
Kimchi (quart)$13.00OUT OF STOCK
Radish (quart)$15.00OUT OF STOCK
TOYOSU MARKET
NIGIRI ( Sushi)
Hon Maguro Nigiri
lean bluefin tuna$4.50
Otoro Nigiri
bluefin tuna belly$17.00
Sake Nigiri
salmon$3.50
Sake Toro Nigiri
salmon belly$4.00
Smoku Sake Nigiri
smoked salmon$4.00
Hamachi Nigiri
yellowtail$3.50
Hamachi Toro Nigiri
yellowtail belly$4.00
Shiro Marugo Nigiri
Escolar$3.50
Binaga Maguro Nigiri
albacore$3.50
Unagi Nigiri
Eel$4.00
Ebi Nigiri
cooked shrimp$3.00
Amaebi Nigiri
sweet shrimp$7.00
Ebizuke Nigiri
marinated sweet shrimp$8.00
Madai Nigiri
red snapper$4.50
Suzuki Nigiri
sea bass$4.00
Kani Nigiri$3.00
Zuwaikani Nigiri
snowcrab leg$7.00
Ika Nigiri
squid$3.50
Tako Nigiri
octopus$3.50
Hotate Nigiri
Hokkaido scallop$4.00
Masago Nigiri
smelt roe$3.50
Tobiko Nigiri
flying fish roe$4.00
Ikura Nigiri
salmon roe$4.00
Shimesaba Nigiri
mackerel$3.50
Tamago Nigiri
sweet egg omelet$3.00
Uni (Hokkaido) Nigiri
sea urchin$17.00OUT OF STOCK
Uni ( SB)$11.00
SASHIMI (5pcs)
Hon Maguro Sashimi
lean bluefin tuna$22.50
Otoro Sashimi
bluefin tuna belly$85.00
Sake Sashimi
salmon$17.50
Sake Toro Sashimi
salmon belly$20.00
Smoku Sake Sashimi
smoked salmon$20.00
Hamachi Sashimi
yellowtail$17.50
Hamachi Toro Sashimi
yellowtail belly$20.00
Shiro Maguro Sashimi
escolar$17.50
Binaga Maguro Sashimi
albacore$17.50
Unagi Sashimi
eel$20.00
Ebi Sashimi
cooked shrimp$15.00
Amaebi Sashimi
sweet shrimp$35.00OUT OF STOCK
Ebizuke Sashimi
marinated sweet shrimp$40.00
Madai Sashimi
red snapper$22.50
Suzuki Sashimi
sea bass$20.00
Kani Sashimi
crab$15.00
Zuwaikani Sashimi
snowcrab leg$35.00
Ika Sashimi
squid$17.50
Tako Sashimi
octopus$17.50
Hotate Sashimi
Hokkaido scallop$20.00
Masago Sashimi
smelt roe$17.50
Tobiko Sashimi
flying fish roe$20.00
Ikura Sashimi
salmon roe$20.00
Shimesaba Sashimi
mackerel$17.50
Tamago Sashimi
sweet egg omelet$15.00
Uni (Hokkaido) Sashimi
Hokkaido uni$85.00
MAKI ( ROLLS)
NORI MAKI
California Maki
crab, cucumber, avocado$7.00
Boston Maki
salmon, avocado, crab$8.00
Philadelphia Maki
smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado$10.00
Spicy Crab Maki
spicy crab, avocado$8.00
Spicy Tuna Maki
spicy tuna, cucumber$8.00
Spicy Salmon Maki
spicy salmon, cucumber$9.00
Eel Maki
eel, avocado (eel sauce)$10.00
Spider Maki(1)
fried soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, massage (eel sauce)$13.00
Shrimp Tempura Maki(2)
fried shrimp, cucumber, avocado, massage (eel sauce)$10.00
Vege. Tempura Maki
3 kind of fried vegetables (eel sauce)$10.00
Vegetable Maki
cucumber, avocado, kaiwareh and spinach onion mix$7.00
Kani Fry Maki
spicy crab, cream cheese, deep fried (spicy mayo, eel sauce)$11.00
GHAMA MAKI
Kuro Tekka
bluefin tuna, shish leaf with chive, caviar and truffle$20.00
Uni-Shiro
bluefin tuna, white tuna, hokkaido uni, bonito flakes, tobiko and scallion (mayo and eel sauce)$27.00
Gohaki
bluefin tuna, salmon, white tuna, yellowtail, boiled shrimp, scallion, kizami wasabi and garlic crisp$19.00
Kanisu
seaweed, crab, salmon, tuna, avocado wrapped with cucumber (ponzu sauce)$14.00
New Era (2)
shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, crab, fried smoked salmon (creamy white, eel sauce)$18.00
Taimatsu
bluefin tuna, masago, scallion, spicy mixed crab, scallop and potato flakes (creamy white sauce)$19.00
Wakuwaku
salmon skin, shish leaf, cucumber, avocado, salmon and ikura (eel sauce)$19.00
Volcano (2)
shrimp tempura, masago, avocado, boiled scallop, shrimp, crab mix (creamy white, eel sauce)$19.00
Unagi sp.
spicy crab, avocado, eel, potato flakes (eel sauce)$19.00
Spicy Chili
spicy tuna, jalapeno, and potato flakes (eel sauce)$15.00
Umi-Naka (2)
shrimp tempura, habanero scallop mix and avocado$17.00
Hamamaki
yellowtail, wasabi, tobiko, scallion and avocado (eel sauce)$19.00
Nijiro Sp.
tamale, crab, cucumber, avocado, massage, four type of fish with garlic oil crisp$17.00
GHAMA KITCHEN
GHAMA ENTREES
TTEOKBOKKI
SOUPS & NOODLES
DRINKS
Korean Spirits
Japanese Spirits
Ozeki Hot Sake
N/A Beverage
Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola$3.00
Diet Coke
Diet Coke$3.00
Dr. Pepper$3.00
Sprite
Sprite$3.00
San Pellegrino$4.00
Aquafina Panna (Tuscany)$4.00
Oolong Cha$4.00
Green Tea Pot$10.00
Asahi zero Proof 12oz$6.00
