Ghama Zone

      Korean Food

Tranditional and Modern Korean Cuisine

    Presentation is key in modern korean Cuisine. Chefs pay meticulous attention to aesthetics and creativity.

    "Kimchi' piquant masterpiece not only tantalizes the palate with its exquisite balance of flavors but also boasts a rich cultural heritage, symbolizing the artistry embedded in Korean gastronomy.

Taste the Difference

Korean Marinated Ribs, a culinary opus where succulent cuts of meat are luxuriously adorned in a symphony of flavors.

Vibe

Traditional Korean aesthetics with modern cozy contemporary design elements to create a warm and inviting atmosphere

See What We're Cooking Up

    TTeokBokki

    Galbi JJim

    Beef Rib soup

    Kimbob

    Pork Bone Soup

    Hot pot Bulgogi

    Tofu Pockets

    Dak Galbi

Learn More About Our beer & Wine Selection

Experience a Difference in Flavor

The result is not just a beverage; it is an embodiment of our dedication to perfection. Our wine embodies the subtle beauty of Korean culture and the essence of craftsmanship. Every sip reveals a symphony of flavors, from delicate floral notes to a rich, umami-filled crescendo, inviting you to savor the essence of our tradition in every drop."

Reviews

