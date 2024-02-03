Ghama Korean Food 118 E Main St.
KITCHEN
Ghama Starters
- S1 Wing 6pcs$10.00
- S2 Dak-Gangjung$13.00
Fried chicken Sautéed marinated
- S3 Marinated Boiled Egg$6.00
Sweet Soy Sauce based marinated egg
- S4 Seafood Pancake$18.00
- S5 Truffle Potato Pancake$20.00
- S6 Ghama Riceball$8.00
JJim & More
Soups
- H1 Hot Pot Bulgogi$23.00
(뚝배기 불고기) sweet soy-marinated bulgogi cooked with broth and glass noodles
- H2 Pork Bone Heajang soup$23.00
(뼈 해장국) Spicy soup made with pig backbones with vegetables
- H3 Braised Pork Bone Stew$50.00
(감자탕) Spicy Thick soup made with pig backbones with potatoes.
- H4 Beef Rib soup$25.00
(갈비탕) Beef short rib soup
- H5 Army base stew$22.00
(부대찌개) spicy stew made with sausage, bacon, ground beef, tofu, kimchi and vegetables
S7 Ggochi Fried
Side Orders
KIMBOBS&POCKETS
Pockets
- Kimchi Shrimp$4.00
stir fried kimchi with boiled shrimp
- Myungran mayo$4.00
Pollack egg mayo
- Tuna Salad$4.00
marinated steam cooked tuna with mayo
- Bulgogi$5.00
sweet soy-marinated beef
- Crazy Chicken$5.00
spicy marinated Chopped Chicken Thigh
- Crazy Pork$5.00
Spicy marinated sliced pork
- Seafood Mix$5.00
Shrimp, scallop and crab mixed
- Fried Salmon$5.00
Fried shrimp, avocado, cream cheese with fried smoked salmon
- Myungran Shrimp$5.00
boiled shrimp with pollack egg mayo
- Crab all in$5.00
spicy crab mix with avocado
- Avocado mayo mixed$4.00
avocado mayo with cucumber
- Myungran & Egg$4.00
Pollack mayo with scrambled egg
- Bacon Kimchi$5.00
Bacon with stir-fry Kimchi
Kimbob
- OG (kimbab)$11.00
Marinated dikon, egg, carrots, boiled spinach, crab, cucumber, ham, marinated fish cake
- Vegan (kimbab)$10.00
marinated dikon, carrots, boiled spinach, cucumber and fried tofu
- Bulgogi (kimbab)$16.00
Lomain, Bulgogi, egg, carrots, cucumber, green onion
- Bul Dak (kimbab)$15.00
Lomain, spicy chicken, egg, cucumber, carrots, green onion
- New Era (kimbab)$17.00
fried shrimp, cream cheese, crab, avocado, fried smoked salmon
- Shrimp katsu (kimbab)$17.00
fried shrimp, lomain mix, myungran mayo, cucumber, avocado, furikake
- Seafood Mix (kimbab)$18.00
fried shrimp, myungran mayo, avocado and mixed boiled shrimp, scallop and crab
- Tuna Salad (kimbab)$15.00
Tuna salad, cucumber, marinated dikon, lomain, egg
- Keto (kimbab)$15.00
Lomain, egg, fried tofu, cabbage mayo, cucumber, carrots, marinated fish cake
- Bacon (kimbab)$17.00
bacon, Lomain, egg, cucumber, carrots, green onion, Ssamjang paste
- Kimchi (kimbab)$14.00
stir-fry Kimchi, egg, ham, carrots
- Spicy crab (kimbab)$15.00
spicy crab mixed, avocado, cucumber, lomain, fried shrimp
- Bibimbob (kimbab)$16.00
Marinated Ground Beef, romaine, egg, cucumber, carrot, spinach
DRINKS
Korean Wines
- Chung Ha 300ml$15.00
- Bek se Ju 375ml$18.00
- 50 Se Ju 375ml$16.00
- Myung Jak raspberry 375ml$25.00
- 100 billion Makkoli 750ml$19.00Out of stock
- 100 Billion Strawberry Makkoli 750ml$19.00
- Makkoli Draft 750ml$20.00
- Original Makkoli$19.00
- Peach Makkoli$19.00
- Banana Makkoli$19.00
- Grape Makkoli$19.00
- Chestnut Makkoli$19.00