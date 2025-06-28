Ghama Zone Korean Food 118 E Main St.
KITCHEN
Ghama Starters
Entree
JjimDak$23.00
Galbi JJim for Two$65.00
Dak Galbi$23.00
Bulgogi$22.00
Pork Bulgogi$20.00
Saewoo Jang (with soup)$30.00
Short Rib Steak for Two$60.00
Bibimbap (with soup)$20.00
Tteobokki Original$15.00
Tteokbokki Carbonara$19.00
Tteokbokki Rosé$19.00
Tteokbokki Mala Rosé$19.00
Yangnyum-Gejang$30.00OUT OF STOCK
Spicy Pork Bone Jjim$50.00
Rosu-Katsu$18.00
Bossam$40.00
Soups & Noodle
Hot Pot Bulgogi
(뚝배기 불고기) sweet soy-marinated bulgogi cooked with broth and glass noodles$23.00
Pork Bone Heajang Soup
(뼈 해장국) Spicy soup made with pig backbones with vegetables$23.00
Braised Pork Bone Stew for Two
(감자탕) Spicy Thick soup made with pig backbones with potatoes.$50.00
Beef Rib Soup
(갈비탕) Beef short rib soup$25.00
Army Base Stew
(부대찌개) spicy stew made with sausage, bacon, ground beef, tofu, kimchi and vegetables$22.00
Gogi Guksu$18.00
Makguksu$17.00
Bibim Makguksu$17.00
Kimchi Stew$18.00
Ggochi Fried
Shrimp (ggochi)$3.00
Chicken Thigh (ggochi)$3.00
Crab stick (ggochi)$2.00
Boiled Egg (ggochi)$2.00
Rice Cake (ggochi)$2.00
Tofu (ggochi)$2.00
Onion (ggochi)$2.00
Sweet Potato (ggochi)$2.00
Calamari (ggochi)$3.00
Mushroom (ggochi)$2.00
Shishito pepper (ggochi)$2.00
Pork Belly (ggochi)$3.00
Pork Sausage (ggochi)$3.00
Side Orders
Extra Rice$2.00
Extra Sauce$0.50
Chicken Broth Soup$3.00
Regular Salad$5.00
Side Glass Noodles$2.00
Flat Noodles$3.00
Ramen Noodles$3.00
Yaki Dumpling (1pc)$2.00
Fried Egg$1.50
Soy Marinated Boiled Egg$3.00
Boiled Egg$2.00
Slices Jalapeno$0.50
Slice Raw Garlic$0.50
Fried tofu(4pcs)$4.00
Berkshire Pork Sausage (3pcs)$5.00
Kimchi (quart)$13.00OUT OF STOCK
Radish (quart)$15.00OUT OF STOCK
Service Charge$80.00
1 head of lettuce$3.00
KIMBAP AND POCKETS
Pockets
Kimchi Shrimp
Stir fried kimchi, boiled shrimp mixed with white sauce torch Top: Green onion and eel sauce$4.00
Myungran Mayo
Pollack mayo torch and garnish with cucumber$4.00
Tuna Salad
Marinated cook tuna mixed with mayo. Top: garnish with sesame leaf and potato flakes$4.00
Bulgogi
Sweet soy marinated mince beef with white sauce(Mayo base) and mozzarella cheese torch. Garnish with green onion$5.00
Crazy Chicken
Spicy marinated chop chicken with white sauce(Mayo base) and mozzarella cheese torch. Garnish with green onion$5.00
Crazy Pork
Spicy marinated mince pork with white sauce(mayo base)and mozzarella cheese torch. Garnish with green onion$5.00
Seafood Mix
Shrimp, scallop, crab mixed with white sauce(mayo base)- Top with eel sauce and torch Garnish with green onion$5.00
Fried Salmon (1)
Fried shrimp, avocado, cream cheese. Top: fried smoked salmon white sauce(Mayo base) and eel sauce$5.00
Myungran Shrimp
Boiled shrimp mixed with pollack mayo torch and garnish with green onion$5.00
Crab All In
Spicy crab, cucumber and avocado Top: white sauce(mayo base), eel sauce and potato flakes$5.00
Avocado Mayo Mix
Avocado mixed with mayo Garnish with cucumber and sesame seeds$4.00
Myungran & Egg
Pollack mayo torch top with shredded eggs$4.00
Bacon Kimchi
Bacon and kimchi. Top with white sauce(mayo base) and eel sauce torch$5.00
Rice Only$3.00
Kimbap
OG (kimbap)
Crab, ham, fish cake, egg, pickle daikon, carrots, cucumber, and boiled spinach. Top: Garlic oil$11.00
Vegan (kimbap)
Pickle daikon, carrots, cucumber, boiled spinach and fried tofu$10.00
Bulgogi (kimbap)
Marinated beef, egg, romain salad, carrots, cucumber, pickle daikon and green onion Top with white sauce(mayo base)$16.00
Bul Dak (kimbap)
Spicy chicken, egg, romain salad, carrots, cucumber, pickle daikon and green onion Top with white sauce(mayo base)$15.00
New Era (2) (kimbap)
Crab, Fried Shrimp, Ham, Carrots, Pickle Radish, Pollack Mayo Top: Smoked Salmon, Eel Sauce, White sauce(mayo base), Sesame Seeds$17.00
Shrimp Katsu (2) (kimbap)
Fried shrimp, spicy crab, romain salad, avocado, furikake, and pollack mayo Top with eel sauce(mayo base)$17.00
Seafood Mix (2) (kimbap)
Fried shrimp, pollack mayo, avocado, boiled shrimp, scallops, crab mix Top: eel sauce and green onion$18.00
Tuna Salad (kimbap)
Marinated tuna mixed with mayo, egg, ham, crab, cucumber, pickle daikon carrots, and sesame leaf$15.00
Keto (kimbap)
No Rice Seaweed and thin egg wrapped inside with tofu skin, fish cake romain salad, cabbage mayo, cucumber and carrots$15.00
Bacon (kimbap)
Romain salad green onion salad, carrots, egg and samjang paste Top with eel sauce$17.00
Kimchi (kimbap)
stir-fry Kimchi, egg, ham, carrots, wrapped around with thin egg sheets$14.00
Spicy Crab (kimbap)
Spicy crab mixed, avocado, cucumber, and pickle daikon Top with eel sauce, white sauce(mayo base) and potato flakes$15.00
Bibimbap (kimbap)
Marinated ground beef, egg, romain salad, cucumber, carrots, and spinach Top with bibimbap sauce(mayo base)$16.00
Spicy Pork (kimbap)$15.00
Bar Specials
DRINKS
N/A Beverage
Coca-Cola
Diet Coke
Sprite
Dr. Pepper$3.00
Oolong Tea$4.00
Sparkling Water$4.00
Aquafina Panna (Made in Italy)$4.00