Ghama Zone Korean Food 118 E Main St.
KITCHEN
Ghama Starters
JJim & More
Soups
- H1 Hot Pot Bulgogi
(뚝배기 불고기) sweet soy-marinated bulgogi cooked with broth and glass noodles$23.00
- H2 Pork Bone Heajang soup
(뼈 해장국) Spicy soup made with pig backbones with vegetables$23.00
- H3 Braised Pork Bone Stew ( For 2)
(감자탕) Spicy Thick soup made with pig backbones with potatoes.$50.00
- H4 Beef Rib soup
(갈비탕) Beef short rib soup$25.00
- H5 Army base stew
(부대찌개) spicy stew made with sausage, bacon, ground beef, tofu, kimchi and vegetables$22.00
S7 Ggochi Fried
Kitchen Specials
Side Orders
KIMBOBS&POCKETS
Pockets
- Kimchi Shrimp
Stir fried kimchi, boiled shrimp mixed with white sauce torch Top: Green onion and eel sauce$4.00
- Myungran mayo
Pollack mayo torch and garnish with cucumber$4.00
- Tuna Salad
Marinated cook tuna mixed with mayo. Top: garnish with sesame leaf and potato flakes$4.00
- Bulgogi
Sweet soy marinated mince beef with white sauce(Mayo base) and mozzarella cheese torch. Garnish with green onion$5.00
- Crazy Chicken
Spicy marinated chop chicken with white sauce(Mayo base) and mozzarella cheese torch. Garnish with green onion$5.00
- Crazy Pork
Spicy marinated mince pork with white sauce(mayo base)and mozzarella cheese torch. Garnish with green onion$5.00
- Seafood Mix
Shrimp, scallop, crab mixed with white sauce(mayo base)- Top with eel sauce and torch Garnish with green onion$5.00
- Fried Salmon (1)
Fried shrimp, avocado, cream cheese. Top: fried smoked salmon white sauce(Mayo base) and eel sauce$5.00
- Myungran Shrimp
Boiled shrimp mixed with pollack mayo torch and garnish with green onion$5.00
- Crab all in
Spicy crab, cucumber and avocado Top: white sauce(mayo base), eel sauce and potato flakes$5.00
- Avocado mayo mixed
Avocado mixed with mayo Garnish with cucumber and sesame seeds$4.00
- Myungran & Egg
Pollack mayo torch top with shredded eggs$4.00
- Bacon Kimchi
Bacon and kimchi. Top with white sauce(mayo base) and eel sauce torch$5.00
Kimbob
- OG (kimbab)
Crab, ham, fish cake, egg, pickle daikon, carrots, cucumber, and boiled spinach. Top: Garlic oil$11.00
- Vegan (kimbab)
Pickle daikon, carrots, cucumber, boiled spinach and fried tofu$10.00
- Bulgogi (kimbab)
Marinated beef, egg, romain salad, carrots, cucumber, pickle daikon and green onion Top with white sauce(mayo base)$16.00
- Bul Dak (kimbab)
Spicy chicken, egg, romain salad, carrots, cucumber, pickle daikon and green onion Top with white sauce(mayo base)$15.00
- New Era (2) (kimbab)
Crab, Fried Shrimp, Ham, Carrots, Pickle Radish, Pollack Mayo Top: Smoked Salmon, Eel Sauce, White sauce(mayo base), Sesame Seeds$17.00
- Shrimp katsu (2) (kimbab)
Fried shrimp, spicy crab, romain salad, avocado, furikake, and pollack mayo Top with eel sauce(mayo base)$17.00
- Seafood Mix (2) (kimbab)
Fried shrimp, pollack mayo, avocado, boiled shrimp, scallops, crab mix Top: eel sauce and green onion$18.00
- Tuna Salad (kimbab)
Marinated tuna mixed with mayo, egg, ham, crab, cucumber, pickle daikon carrots, and sesame leaf$15.00
- Keto (kimbab)
No Rice Seaweed and thin egg wrapped inside with tofu skin, fish cake romain salad, cabbage mayo, cucumber and carrots$15.00
- Bacon (kimbab)
Romain salad green onion salad, carrots, egg and samjang paste Top with eel sauce$17.00
- Kimchi (kimbab)
stir-fry Kimchi, egg, ham, carrots, wrapped around with thin egg sheets$14.00
- Spicy crab (kimbab)
Spicy crab mixed, avocado, cucumber, and pickle daikon Top with eel sauce, white sauce(mayo base) and potato flakes$15.00
- Bibimbob (kimbab)
Marinated ground beef, egg, romain salad, cucumber, carrots, and spinach Top with bibimbap sauce(mayo base)$16.00
DRINKS
Korean Wines
- Chung Ha 300ml$15.00
- Bek se Ju 375ml$18.00
- 50 Se Ju 375ml$16.00
- Myung Jak raspberry 375ml$25.00
- 100 billion Makkoli 750ml$19.00
- 100 Billion Strawberry Makkoli 750ml$19.00
- Makkoli Draft 750ml$20.00
- Original Makkoli$19.00
- Peach Makkoli$19.00
- Banana Makkoli$19.00
- Grape Makkoli$19.00
- Chestnut Makkoli$19.00
- Starlight ChungHa ( Sparkling)$16.00
- Special Drink$16.00