Ghama Korean Food 118 E Main St.
KITCHEN
Ghama Starters
JJim & More
Soups
- H1 Hot Pot Bulgogi$23.00
(뚝배기 불고기) sweet soy-marinated bulgogi cooked with broth and glass noodles
- H2 Pork Bone Heajang soup$23.00
(뼈 해장국) Spicy soup made with pig backbones with vegetables
- H3 Braised Pork Bone Stew$50.00
(감자탕) Spicy Thick soup made with pig backbones with potatoes.
- H4 Beef Rib soup$25.00
(갈비탕) Beef short rib soup
- H5 Army base stew$22.00
(부대찌개) spicy stew made with sausage, bacon, ground beef, tofu, kimchi and vegetables
H5 Army base stew
(부대찌개) spicy stew made with sausage, bacon, ground beef, tofu, kimchi and vegetables
S7 Ggochi Fried
Side Orders
KIMBOBS&POCKETS
Pockets
- Kimchi Shrimp$4.00
stir fried kimchi with boiled shrimp
- Myungran mayo$4.00
Pollack egg mayo
- Tuna Salad$4.00
marinated steam cooked tuna with mayo
- Bulgogi$5.00
sweet soy-marinated beef
- Crazy Chicken$5.00
spicy marinated Chopped Chicken Thigh
- Crazy Pork$5.00
Spicy marinated sliced pork
- Seafood Mix$5.00
Shrimp, scallop and crab mixed
- Fried Salmon$5.00
Fried shrimp, avocado, cream cheese with fried smoked salmon
- Myungran Shrimp$5.00
boiled shrimp with pollack egg mayo
- Crab all in$5.00
spicy crab mix with avocado
- Avocado mayo mixed$4.00
avocado mayo with cucumber
- Myungran & Egg$4.00
Pollack mayo with scrambled egg
- Bacon Kimchi$5.00
Bacon with stir-fry Kimchi
Kimbob
- OG (kimbab)$11.00
Marinated dikon, egg, carrots, boiled spinach, crab, cucumber, ham, marinated fish cake
- Vegan (kimbab)$10.00
marinated dikon, carrots, boiled spinach, cucumber and fried tofu
- Bulgogi (kimbab)$16.00
Lomain, Bulgogi, egg, carrots, cucumber, green onion
- Bul Dak (kimbab)$15.00
Lomain, spicy chicken, egg, cucumber, carrots, green onion
- New Era (kimbab)$17.00
fried shrimp, cream cheese, crab, avocado, fried smoked salmon
- Shrimp katsu (kimbab)$17.00
fried shrimp, lomain mix, myungran mayo, cucumber, avocado, furikake
- Seafood Mix (kimbab)$18.00
fried shrimp, myungran mayo, avocado and mixed boiled shrimp, scallop and crab
- Tuna Salad (kimbab)$15.00
Tuna salad, cucumber, marinated dikon, lomain, egg
- Keto (kimbab)$15.00
Lomain, egg, fried tofu, cabbage mayo, cucumber, carrots, marinated fish cake
- Bacon (kimbab)$17.00
bacon, Lomain, egg, cucumber, carrots, green onion, Ssamjang paste
- Kimchi (kimbab)$14.00
stir-fry Kimchi, egg, ham, carrots
- Spicy crab (kimbab)$15.00
spicy crab mixed, avocado, cucumber, lomain, fried shrimp
- Bibimbob (kimbab)$16.00
Marinated Ground Beef, romaine, egg, cucumber, carrot, spinach
DRINKS
Korean Wines
- Chung Ha 300ml$15.00
- Bek se Ju 375ml$18.00
- 50 Se Ju 375ml$16.00
- Myung Jak raspberry 375ml$25.00
- 100 billion Makkoli 750ml$19.00Out of stock
- 100 Billion Strawberry Makkoli 750ml$19.00
- Makkoli Draft 750ml$20.00
- Original Makkoli$19.00
- Peach Makkoli$19.00
- Banana Makkoli$19.00
- Grape Makkoli$19.00
- Chestnut Makkoli$19.00